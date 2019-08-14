Malawi government transfers 4 DCs, elevates 2 directors of planning to DCs

Four district commissioners (DCs) have been transferred in a recent reshuffle in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development amid concerns about frequent transfers of district council chief executives.

The ministry spokesperson Muhlabase Mughogho has confirmed the reshuffle and that two directors of planning and development have been appointed DCs to various councils.

In the changes, Neno DC Roderick Mateauma has been transferred to Phalombe replacing Memory Kaleso who has been moved to the ministry’s headquarters as director.

Mateauma has been replaced by Blessings Nkhoma who was director of planning and development at Kasungu District Council.

Nsanje DC Micheal Chimbalanga is heading to Mulanje, replacing Charles Makanga who will assume the position of director of chief’s administration at the ministry headquarters.

Chimbalanga has been replaced by Douglas Moffat who was director of planning and development for Chikwawa District Council.

The ministry spokesperson Mughogho said the changes will enhance productivity as different DCs have different capabilities and skill.

She described the transfers and appointment s as “normal postings as per the exigencies of government.”

Stakeholders are on record as having faulted the frequent transfers of DCs with the Kalondolondo Programme, which monitors accountability in councils, arguing that the transfers derail development as DCs have no time to effectively guide project implementation.

There have been cases where some DCs have been transferred more than twice in 12 months.

