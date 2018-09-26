Joyce Banda appeals to Club De Madrid to help underprivileged students with IT access

Immediate past president of Malawi Joyce Banda on Tuesday made an appeal to the Club de Madrid at the United General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to find ways of helping underprivileged students to have equal access to information technology.

Speaking to Club de Madrid, Banda who was Malawi’s first female president and Africa’s second, indicated that majority of students from poor families especially in Africa don’t have any access to a computer up until they get to universities.

She, however, called upon stakeholders to find ways of supporting the underprivileged students so as to bridge the gap between those with and without access to IT.

Banda, who served as the President of Malawi from 2012-2014, is the only former head of state who sits at the Club de Madrid as the Executive board member among other international technocrats and billionaires.

The former president regularly serves as a panellist and motivational speaker at international conferences and fora.

