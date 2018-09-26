Kaliati hits out at Uladi, Wa Jeffrey for foul-mouthing politics

September 26, 2018 Madalitso Kateta- MEC 4 Comments

United Transformation Movement (UTM) Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati has criticised what she has described as ‘politics of castigation’ practiced by some political party leaders as they are wooing support from the electolate.

Kaliati:  Watch your tongues

Particulary, Kaliati has singled out Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice-President for the centre, Uladi Mussa and DPP Secretary General Grezeda Jeffrey as perpetuators of  hate speeches.

Kaliati said in an interview that it was sad the two DPP central region top officials were instead of focussing on issue-based politics , they are bssy in a character ‘assasination spree’ of their political opponents.

“This is barbaric type of politics, in this era a politician cannot stand on a political platform castigating his opponent. Instead of focussing on real issues that can advance their political party agenda, Uladi and Grezeda are bussy castigating the UTM and MCP leadership. This is very sad as it creates a spirit of intorelance among political party supporters,” said Kaliati.

She said it was very unfortunate that Mussa was going on the political podium as a person who had good intentions for the country, further describing him as a” fortune seeker” who had a reputation of jumping from one party to another.

“Uladi  is a failed politician who has gained the reputation of being called ‘change goal’ can we trust in such a person?” querried Kaliati.

She said the DPP top cadres should concetrate at building their supporter base rather than focus on castigating the UTM president Saulos Chilima, who is also State vice president.

“The DPP did not teach Chilima politics as Mussa and his colleagues are trying to make people think Chilima started his political career whilst at University of Malawi’s Cjancellor College  [during the wind of change from one party dictatorship to multipartu democracy] and worked with some of the country’s freedom fighters including the late Chakufwa Chihana,” said Kaliati.

She challenged that Mussa was not a political heavy weight as he makes people believe, saying that if he was such a polical heavy weight he could not have made former president Joyce Banda misserably lose the 2014 tripartite elections.

“Politics of castigation can’t lead us any where let us focus on issues that will transform the nation,” she said.
Efforts to talk to Mussa and Jeffrey  were not fruitiful as  their phones could not be reached.

However,  the two DPP top officials  have been engaged in a verbal attacks targetting the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM leadership.

Recent of these attacks were made in Area 25 Mgona location last Sunday where Mussa was quoted to have challenged vice-president Saulos Chilima to resign.

“He should resign…! Why is he choosing to be part and parcel of a corrupt government,” Mana on-line quoted Mussa.

Peace expert and Chancellor College professor  Master Dicks Mfune said Kaliati was not a right politician to condemn the foul-mouthing politics.

“We have noted that while the UTM promised an era of mature and transformative politics they have themselves also found themselves in the same bandwagon of castigators,” said Mfune.

He added:”we are maturing democratically and this is not time for politicians to be  castigating each other”.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

4
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Kalenga ndi MzakeMesimadzifaith Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kalenga ndi Mzake
Guest
Kalenga ndi Mzake

Isn’t SKC the one who started by calling opponents apumbwa. As for you Patricia. That’s your trademark.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
28 minutes ago
Mesimadzi
Guest
Mesimadzi

I do not believe calling one to resign from a government one is castigating is hate speech.
Why is Kaliati not censoring her sweet sixteen when he was castigating Mulli? Was Kaliati sleeping at that time that she did not hear her childish and inexperienced leader foul mouthing? This boy went on calling leaders of other parties ‘mabulutu’. Was that good to your ears Patricia Botoman?
Mussa and Was Jeffrey, you are great. We will soon hold a rally at Namulenga and you must attend to deliver your power packed campaign message.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes ago
faith
Guest
faith

kaya amafuna mpado Ali Ku chanco zimenezo zilibe nchito aufune kumene ndipo ndipo a vice puresindent osafooka ayi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
faith
Guest
faith

zimenezo zilibe nchito kaya anali chanco nde amafuna u president ndezofunika zimenezo ngati akuziwa akonza kutandiza antu, chilima alindi ufulu after ndi vice president kale palibe vuto nde nfundo zinazi zisamabwele pa air , kukomelela kwopanda nchito cholinga muzipa promote antu oti azilibela ziko ayi zimenezo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes