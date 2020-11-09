Joyce Banda attends CCAP Blantyre Synod centenary: Calls for unity, hard work

Former Malawian president Joyce Banda, the country’s first female leader, on Sunday, November 8 attended celebrations marking 110 years of service for late Harry Kambwiri Matecheta, the first Malawian Church Minister of Blantyre Synod in the Church of Central African Presbyterian.

The celebrations were held at Bemvu Congregation of Ntcheu Presbytery, Blantyre Synod.

Before the ceremony, Banda laid a wreath in honour of late Matecheta and late Dick Matenje a former secretary-general of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who was one of the ‘Mwanza Four’ who mysteriously died during the Kamuzu Banda regime.

Matenje was educated at Bemvu Primary School and was a member of the church.

The former Malawi leader has since called upon religious institutions, the private sector and all well-meaning Malawians to complement government’s effort in serving the citizens particularly in the areas of health, education as well as social economic development.

She hailed Blantyre Synod for the work it is doing in providing social services to the people they serve.

Banda called for concerted efforts between government and the church in uplifting lives of the people especially those in rural areas.

She cited an example of reverend Matecheta who selflessly devoted all his time spreading the good news as well as initiating programs that touched on physical lives of many people not only in Ntcheu but to the rest of the places where he worked as the first black missionary in the synod of Blantyre.

Banda, who represented President Lazarus Chakwera at the function, commended the President for promoting unity and peaceful co-existence amongst Malawians.

She assured people who converged at Bemvu ground of government’s commitment to develop the country and urged Malawians to be patient as the President and his Vice Saulos Klaus Chilima are busy making a good plan and execution of the Tonse development agenda.

“Let us give chance to our leaders, the President and his Vice. I have all the confidence in them and be assured of social economic transformation under their leadership. We need to have some patience,” said Banda.

The former Malawi leader disputed social media rants suggesting there could be a lift between the President and his Vice.

“We have a crop of selfless and mature leaders. We saw the Vice President delivering a lecture on mindset with his President listening. Izi ndi zosowa, (this is very rare), let us all be united for a purpose,” said Banda.

Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani 5 echoed Banda’s assertions saying there is power in unity and working together.

He bemoaned the rampant cases of moral decay in the communities citing increased cases of rape and defilement. He urged all concerned parties to take responsibility and bring to an end the vice.

On his remarks, Reverend Billy Gama Blantyre Synod Secretary General said the church is a partner of government and will continue working on providing services to the rural communities.

He requested people in Ntcheu and the country at large to continue developing the areas where they live as one way of contributing towards social-economic development of the country.

Deputy Presidential Advisor on religious affairs told the gathering that President Chakwera promotes peaceful co-existence and freedom of worship.

