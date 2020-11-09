Malawi name final 23-man squad for Afcon

Final 23-man squad for Malawi national football team against Burkina Faso is out, as coach Meck Mwase makes minimal changes to previous lists.

The squad for the back to back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations-AFCON matches has no usual striker Gabadihno Mhango of Orlando Pirates, who is injured, but the team welcomes Amazulu defender Limbikani Mzava, who returns after a while.

The eight foreign based players and fifteen locals team sees Mwase also maintaining goalkeepers Brighton Munthali, William Thole and Ernest Kakhobwe playing for Silver Strikers, Mighty Beforward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets respectively.

The same can be said for defenders where only Nyasa Big Bullets’ Nixon Nyasulu can be mentioned to be a new comer in the team of Beforward Wanderers stars Stanley Sanudi and Peter Cholopi, Precious Sambani for Bullets, Limbikani Mzava, Polokwane City man Dennis Chembezi and Charles Petro of Sherrif Tilaspor, who have played together before.

For the midfielders, no new face in the set of Kamuzu Barracks’ Chikoti Chirwa, “Wanderer” Rafik Namwera, Silver Strikers’ Duncan Nyoni, Nyasa Big Bullets duo of Peter Banda and Chimwemwe Idana, Blue Eagles “runner” Micium Mhone, John Banda of UD Songo, Yamikani Chester from Las Vegas Lights and Gerald Phiri of Baroka FC.

Mwase has trusted strikers in “Nomad” Vincent Nyangulu, “Bullet” Hassan Kajoke, Schumacher Kuwali of UD Songo and Richard Mbulu from South Africa’s Baroka FC.

The Malawi team, Flames, leave the country on Monday morning for Ouagadougou, ahead of the first match on Thursday, before the return match at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre the following Monday.

