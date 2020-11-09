Maduka guides Celtic to second cup final in three months

Bloemfontein Celtic Malawian coach John Maduka is slowly becoming cup specialists under his leadership as they qualified for MTN8 final with 1-0 win over SuperSport United in the second-leg of the semi-final on Saturday afternoon.

The long serving Maduka has reached two out of Two cup final berths since his appointment in July last year.

Mzwanele Mahashe found Celtic’s first opening- minutes to the half-hour mark from the head following an in-swinging free-kick by Mabena, but the attempt landed on the top of the net.

SuperSport had the ball in the back of the net ten minutes before halftime when Thamsanqa Gabuza headed in a corner-kick from Webber, but it was disallowed following a nudge on Tshepo Rikhotso.

Siwelele Sa Masele took the lead five minutes from resumption as Victor Letsoalo pounced onto a quick free-kick from Given Mashikinya to slot beyond Ronwen Williams.

Grobler was inches close to bringing Matsatsantsa all square minutes later from a ball on the right-hand side, but strayed agonisingly wide.

Iqraam Rayners, Evans Rusike and Kudakwashe Mahachi entered on the pitch for United who went all out for the equaliser on 54 minutes, with Moses Waiswa, Webber and Lungu sacrificed.

An extensive bit of pressure from United in the closing period had Rayners playing in Gabuza for a chance, but he headed straight at Mabokgwane while Mokoena went wide earlier on.

Matsatsantsa launched more threats with full-time on the horizon, but Gabuza, Rayners and Bradley Grobler were unable to find the back of the net as Siwelele marched on to the final.

This is the second time that John Maduka has led Celtic to a Cup final in a space of three months.

Maduka also helped Celtic reach the Nedbank Cup final but his quest to grab his first silverware as head coach suffered a devastating blow following Celtic loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares