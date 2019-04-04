Joyce Banda canvass for Chakwera votes in lakeshore

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda made yet another stride on the campaign trail, she was on a whistle stop tour, from Lilongwe going up north – where multitudes turned out – as campaign for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential flag bearer Lazarus Chakwera.

Banda laid down the reasons why Chakwera should be elected Malawi Presudent on May 21 elections to roll out genuine development agenda for Malawi as he was the best option among all the eight contenders.

The trusted Stateswoman withdrew from the presidential race and is giving Chakwera an advantage in winning the election as she brings to the table some votes from Eastern Region, the North and other undecided voters.

The former Malawi leader made her first stop at Benga trading centre, senior group Pharaoh in the area of Senior Chief Mwazama. The next stop was at Loko trading centre in the area of senior Chief Mbaluku in the lake shore district of Nkhotakota.

Banda said time is now for the country to adopt national development agenda policy, and said that could be achieved through the MCP- PP,-Freedom Party alliance.

She said the need for new measures for economic recovery can not be overemphasised as she bemoaned the growing poverty levels amongst Malawians, saying time is now that political leaders should stop playing with human diginity and lives.

Banda said Chakwera has all it takes to be the next Malawi President, Her, as the former head of state and an activist, will continue engaging the poor and the vulnerable at the grassroot.

JB, as she is popularly known, said Malawians will benefit a lot in terms of political, economic as a well as social governance from a government to be made of the three parties.

She said it is government’s responsibility to see to it that farmers are selling their farm produce at good prices.

At this point, the PP leader assured Malawians and people of Nkhotakota of a universal subsidy farm input program, through Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s led leadership.

The former Malawi leader told the gathering that she will not relent in her efforts of ensuring that people in Malawi have better, equitable and easy access to social services.