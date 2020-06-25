Joyce Banda congratulates Chakwera on ‘successful’ vote in historic election rerun

June 25, 2020 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Former president Joyce Banda on  Thursday morning travelled from Zomba to Blantyre to congratulate Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on what appears to be his  election  as Malawi’s 6th president in a “successful” vote.

Joyce Banda paid a courtesy call to Chakwera at his Blantyre residence

Banda, accompanied  by his son  Roy Kachale,  who is vice president of her People’s Party (PP) and another PP vice president Chivunde ,  extended her “profound congratulations” to  Chakwera  who appeared to be cruising to to   secure an absolute majority of 50% plus one vote, a new threshold to be declared winner and departure from  a first-past-post the system.

The former president urges all political parties in Malawi  to accept the outcome of the elections as “ an expression of the will of the people.”

She has committed to support Chakwera’s in-coming government with her international connections.

Banda expressed confidence that the change Malawi will experience  under the leadership of  Chakwera  will contribute to the prosperity of the country and improve the quality of life of people.

Chakwera , a former leader of Malawi Assemblies of  God Church,  is optimistic that the elections will usher in a new era for the country.

“It is the people’s hope that this country will be turned around and face a new direction as we build the new Malawi, a Malawi that everybody can enjoy and everybody can have what they need because they have been empowered to become a productive nation,” he said.

Malawi is struggling to fight poverty and corruption. It ranks 123 out of 189 on the Corruption Perceptions Index and 172 on the Human Development Index which analyzes inequality.

Chakwera said  a new style of leadership  which serves people rather than expects people to look up to them to be served is what will take Malawi to greater heights .

M Cheka Chilenje
Guest
M Cheka Chilenje

Zoona mama.

2 hours ago
Dekhani
Guest
Dekhani

Amayi awa phuma, you couldn't wait until MEC announces the official results. We all know that Chakwera is the presumptive winner,, but according to protocal and procedures you need to wait until MEC formally declares him

2 hours ago
Ibn
Guest
Ibn

nde mwati mwana wa JB ndi Vice president wa PP yomwe mai ake is the president? isnt this the family dynasty? kuteloku ayamba kale kukapempha ma udindo

2 hours ago
Zede
Guest
Zede

Akuti tu nani, mukonzekele kuwona bvumbwe barracks '

2 hours ago
#NextPresident
Guest
#NextPresident

Malawi has won

2 hours ago
ghettoh kid
Guest
ghettoh kid

congrats mr president…..change has come

2 hours ago
ghettoh kid
Guest
ghettoh kid

congrats…….change has come

2 hours ago
Emílio Kulupilane
Guest
Emílio Kulupilane

Congratulations tot Malawians

2 hours ago
