Joyce Banda congratulates Chakwera on ‘successful’ vote in historic election rerun

Former president Joyce Banda on Thursday morning travelled from Zomba to Blantyre to congratulate Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera on what appears to be his election as Malawi’s 6th president in a “successful” vote.

Banda, accompanied by his son Roy Kachale, who is vice president of her People’s Party (PP) and another PP vice president Chivunde , extended her “profound congratulations” to Chakwera who appeared to be cruising to to secure an absolute majority of 50% plus one vote, a new threshold to be declared winner and departure from a first-past-post the system.

The former president urges all political parties in Malawi to accept the outcome of the elections as “ an expression of the will of the people.”

She has committed to support Chakwera’s in-coming government with her international connections.

Banda expressed confidence that the change Malawi will experience under the leadership of Chakwera will contribute to the prosperity of the country and improve the quality of life of people.

Chakwera , a former leader of Malawi Assemblies of God Church, is optimistic that the elections will usher in a new era for the country.

“It is the people’s hope that this country will be turned around and face a new direction as we build the new Malawi, a Malawi that everybody can enjoy and everybody can have what they need because they have been empowered to become a productive nation,” he said.

Malawi is struggling to fight poverty and corruption. It ranks 123 out of 189 on the Corruption Perceptions Index and 172 on the Human Development Index which analyzes inequality.

Chakwera said a new style of leadership which serves people rather than expects people to look up to them to be served is what will take Malawi to greater heights .

