Joyce Banda invades Lomwe belt: ‘DPP must stop harassing beneficiaries of my pro-poor projects’

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader DJoyce Banda made yet another stride marking a new start of year ahead of the crunch May 21 Tripartite elections when she stormed Phalombe District in the Lhomwe belt.

With new hopes of the electoral year, 2019, Banda addressed a political rally that was patronised beyond expectation.

The former Malawi leader held the rally at Nazombe Primary School, Group Vilage Headman Makhonya, in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Nanzombe in Phalombe.

The former Malawi leader has requested President Peter Mutharika through his Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa and the ruling DPP functionaries to stop harassing chiefs and beneficiaries of projects she initiated in her reign of office.

Banda was touched by a complaint from people of Kwindimbule where she constructed houses for the needy under the Mudzi Transformation Trust.

She told the gathering that she was shocked to learn that some DPP members are demanding demolition of Mudzi Transformation Trust houses which are along the Zomba Jali road.

Banda said time is now that the country should move to adopt national development agenda policy.

She said it is worrisome to note that most of the projects left during her term are still lying in limbo, a practice which she said is retarding the progress of development in the country.

”We need to take responsibility of our development agenda regardless of any political attachement,” said Banda

Continuing with her agenda, “Phase 2”, Banda said the need for new measures for economic recovery can not be over emphasised.

She bemoaned the growing poverty levels amongst Malawians saying time is now that political leaders should stop playing with human diginity and lives.

”We need to revamp our economy. under the Economic Recovery Plan, ERP, we managed to revamp the economy that was in a devastitating state in 2 years. Phase 2, we are going to come up with another milestone, a plan that will bring joy to Malawians,” said Banda.

The former Malawi leader retaliated her call for need to revoke continuous license renewal for motorists.

She said the process has proved to be a burden to many young Malawians who earn a living through driving.

JB, as she is popularly known, said poverty alleviation and wealthy creation are key to her agenda.

She said her government will introduce 10 billion kwacha loan scheme to help support small scale enterprises.

Banda said social protection is paramount to any caring government that has welfare of people, especially the poor and the underprivilaged at heart.

The former Malawi leader pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the poor and the vulnerable.

”I will continue building houses for the poor,” said Banda.

On agriculture, Banda said that she will revamp ADMARC to it’s lost glory.

She said it is government’s responsibility to see to it that farmers are selling their farm produce at good and worthy prices.

”I hear people were selling pigeon peas at 30 kwacha per kilogram. That is not fair and it must stop,” said Banda

At this point, the People’s Party leader assured Malawians and people of Phalombe of a universal subsidy farm input program.

”I promise cheap fertilizer for all,” she said.

The former Malawi leader told the gathering that she will not relent in her efforts of ensuring that people in Malawi have power, all day, everyday.

She also spoke on health, education, environment, energy and mining as well as social economic development in her “phase 2” agenda.

Before addressing the rally in Phalombe, Banda was forced to stop and speak to people at Jali trading centre in Zomba.

Also in attendance at the rally was senior chief Chiwalo of Phalombe.

Scores of the ruling DPP members defected to PP.

Banda founded the PP in 2011 after splitting from the DPP, which is led by Mutharika.

She came to power in 2012 when Bingu wa Mutharika, the current president’s brother, died in office.

Malawi, one of the world’s poorest and aid-dependent countries, will hold presidential, parliamentary and council elections on May 21 2019.

