Misa-Malawi to save K2.6m annually with new office, training centre

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Malawi Chapter says it will be saving about K2.6 million annually once its newly-acquired office structure at Lilaga community, along the Old Lilongwe Airwing Road, becomes operational mid this year.

MISA Malawi chairperson Tereza Ndanga said this on Saturday morning when she took journalists on a tour of the new office block where she disclosed that the media body struggles to pay K220 000 every month for its current offices in the heart of Lilongwe, Malawi’s Capital City.

Ndanga said the structure at Lilaga, that stands on a spacious piece of land comprising two unfinished semidetached houses, shall accommodate offices and a media training centre.

MISA Malawi purchased the building at K8 million from K14 million the organization has so far raised in a series of fund-raising activities meant for the cause.

The media body intends to raise K30 million in the fundraising campaign which began in 2017.

With the office structure finally acquired, Ndanga expressed optimism that part of their annual financial earnings would be channeled to interventions that would benefit the member journalists.

Ndanga added that MISA Malawi will use the remaining K6 million from the K14 million for finishing touches to the structure such as flooring, roofing and others.

“We expect to move into the block, especially the MISA office side, by June,” she promised.

She said the media training centre, beside providing capacity building courses for journalists, will also have computers, internet and many other resource facilities and will even be hired out for other conferences or workshops.

Ndanga also disclosed that MISA Malawi will open a bar and a restaurant at the premises that will be leased out to the organisation’s members to operate.

