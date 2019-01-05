Karonga Utd hunting for head coach

The northern region Super League side, Karonga United, is in the hunt for a head coach after surviving relegation last season.

The club finished the season under the tutelage of assistant coach Wilberforce Longwe, following the resignation of head coach Christopher Nyambose.

Nyambose was first suspended by the club after the team’s loss in LiLongwe to Civil Sporting Club and Masters Security in the TNM Super League and FISD Challenge Cup assignments, respectively.

Chairperson for Karonga United, Alufeyo Chipanga Banda, confirmed the team is indeed looking for a coach to take charge of the team in the forthcoming season.

“It is true we are looking for a coach to head the technical panel for our club before the new season commences.

“We are looking for someone who has passion for the game and not just after money. We are a community driven club and while Wilberforce Longwe will continue as assistant coach, we definitely need a head coach in the technical panel,” explained Chipanga Banda.

Reports indicate that the club is looking for services of former Mzuni FC head coach, Alex Ngwira, and Civil Sporting Club assistant coach, Oscar Kaunda who also hails from Karonga; among others.

But Alex Ngwira said he has not been approached by Karonga United but he is not attached to any club at the moment. He however declined to comment whether he would take the job at Karonga United or not.

The team has Francis Nthukwa Shaba from Chilumba Barracks as Technical Director and Kondwani Toots Mwalweni as Team Manager while Wilberforce Longwe has been acting as head coach.

Karonga United will take part in this year’s Airtel Top 8 Cup.

