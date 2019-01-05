Another ‘blood harvest’ at Linthipe 3 Bridge: 3 killed in triple car crash

Three people are reported to have died on the spot on Friday night at around 8PM at Pinji Village near Linthipe 3 Bridge along Dedza/Lilongwe M1 Road during an accident that involved three vehicles — a Freightliner truck, a Toyota Hiace commuter minibus and a Isuzu van.

According to a police report with the reference, DZ/TAR/03/2019, two passengers from Toyota Hiace commuter minibus registration number KK 4835, Matiyas Marko and Mike Jabu and one passenger from the Isuzu van (MJ 7295) all died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Particulars of the deceased are three male passengers from the Toyota Hiace minibus namely: Marko, aged 24, from Mkwekwere Village, T/A Kalembo in Balaka District; Jabu, aged 16 from Kawanga Village, T/A Kalembo also in Balaka while the deceased passenger from the Isuzu van was only identified as Thom since the police were not furnished with full particulars.

The driver of the Isuzu van Peter Mlenga is reported by the police to have sustained serious injuries of a fracture on his left leg while John Sou, driver for the Freightliner truck (MC 3461/CK 2270) sustained hip dislocation.

The report says 13 passengers from Hiace minibus sustained minor injuries.

According to the report, the Freightliner truck, driven by Sou, aged 40 years from Kambuzi Village T/A Mphonde in Nkhotakota District, was coming from the direction of Dedza heading to Lilongwe at fast speed and upon arrival at Pinji Village near Linthipe 3 Bridge, the driver lost control and hit the rear part of the Hiace commuter minibus which was heading the same direction.

Due to the impact, the truck is said to have swerved to the offside lane where it collided head on with the oncoming Isuzu van, driven by Mlenga, aged 40 years and hails from Chimombo Village, T/A Chimaliro in Thyolo District.

The driver of the Hiace Minibus was Isaac Nyamaze, aged 31 from Eliya, Village, T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

According to the report, the Freightliner and the Toyota Hiace minibus got extensively damaged while the Isuzu van had its front part extensively damaged.

An eye witness said according to the explanation of the Freightliner Truck driver, he developed a fault in the breaking system and due to speed the horse got detached from the trailer and it was the truck’s runaway trailer that hit the Isuzu van coming from the opposite direction.

The witness said the minibus, which was behind the truck tried to avoid hitting the truck and the van which by then had blocked the road and the driver hit a tree by the roadside and turned upside down.

