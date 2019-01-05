Police arrest farm input official for creating fake villages

Malawi Police Services in Ntchisi have arrested a government official for creating fake villages in a farm inputs subsidy scam.

Police have identified the official as Salim Ndoka, district farm inputs coordinator.

Ndoka is said to have created 199 villages and took all the fisp coupons for the fake villagers.

He is a senior fisp official to be arrested this season in a program which stakeholders including donors and economists are calling for an end, saying it is not benefitting poor and ordinary Malawians.

Government says it is a relevant program in what some analysts says is political ahead of the highly contentious May 21 2019 general election.

Ndoka is still in police custody at Ntchisi police awaiting his appearance at courts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :