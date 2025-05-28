Joyce Banda Rallies Bangwe Voters: Promises Jobs, Free Education and Revived Development

Former President and People’s Party (PP) leader Dr. Joyce Banda has urged Bangwe residents in Blantyre to vote for her in the September 16 General Elections, promising to revive stalled development projects and improve people’s lives.

Speaking at a packed rally at Desert Ground, Banda slammed the current administration for neglecting Malawians’ basic needs, calling the situation “national suicide.”

She expressed frustration over the abandonment and mismanagement of development initiatives she launched during her presidency, pledging to restart and oversee them properly if elected.

“I will prioritize free secondary education, maternal health services, affordable farm input loans, job and wealth creation,” Banda said. “I’ve been in government systems—I know how to deliver results.”

She also revealed that she has already secured over 10,000 job opportunities for Malawian youth in various countries.

The rally saw a boost for the PP as over 80 members from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Chikwawa Central switched allegiance. Their representative, Francis Chagaka, said they were drawn by Banda’s compassionate and visionary leadership.

However, DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba dismissed the defection, saying he didn’t recognize the individuals and insisting it wouldn’t dent the party’s strength.

