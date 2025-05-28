SeedCo Malawi Champions Prepayment System as Key to Fighting Fake Seeds

SeedCo Malawi Limited has hailed its prepayment system as a game-changer in the fight against counterfeit seeds.

Speaking at the ongoing 35th Malawi International Trade Fair in Blantyre, the company’s Marketing Manager, Oneka Sitali, said the initiative—introduced three years ago—has significantly curbed the circulation of fake seeds by ensuring farmers get genuine products directly from the company.

“This system allows farmers to pay for seeds in installments, making it easier to access quality inputs without relying on unscrupulous traders,” Sitali said.

To widen access, SeedCo has developed a USSD platform (*2027#), enabling farmers to view products, check prices, and make payments via mobile phones.

Sitali also revealed plans to expand their retail footprint, with five new shops expected by June, adding to the current 12 across the country.

SeedCo was recently awarded “Best Manufacturer of the Year” by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera during the trade fair’s opening ceremony.

In a separate interview, Southern Region Sales Manager Benson Banda attributed the company’s success to its unwavering commitment to quality.

“Our products speak for themselves—we don’t compromise,” Banda said, noting positive feedback from farmers even after the recent dry spells.

