Joyce Banda says economic transformation for Africa is possible

Former president Joyce Banda believes economic transformation for Africa is possible even after the devastating effects of coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Banda said this when she delivered opening remarks at the start of 2020 televised virtual African Economic Congress held on Monday, November 2.

Meeting for its 2nd Annual Congress in Nigeria: The African Economic Congress (AEC) brought together visionary and innovative leaders from around the world to communicate with each other and focus on new ideas that will impact the changing economy around them.

The virtual conference was held under the theme “Post Covid-19: Africa in the New Economic Order”. Ensuring 2063 is a turning point for achieving a more sustainable Africa and inclusive future.

Banda said the post Covid-19 recovery for Africa will require innovative strategies to recover.

“Most of our countries that are donor dependent must know that those we looked up to for aid are themselves in dire stress and struggling to sustain their economies as a result of the negative effects of COVID19 on their economies,” said Banda.

She, therefore, proposed a look within philosophy for recovery.

The former Malawi leader said Africa should focus on its rich natural resources if it is to achieve a sustainable economic growth and transformation.

Africa is endowed with abundant natural resources such including minerals which can turn around the economies of respective countries.

Agricultural production and industry, Banda said, are some of the areas to be explored but calls upon countries to embrace mind set change.

She then urged leaders to develop a political will that will help Africa to transform.

Banda said the attainment of agenda 2063 would be realised better depending on how the continent will handle post Covid19 recovery program.

She took this opportunity to call upon the elite and the well to do society to give a hand through provision of resources towards rebuilding the economy post Covid-19.

Banda was the guest of honour at the invitation of Nancy Nnanga Chief Executive Officer and Founder African Economic Congress.

N’nanga has since hailed Joyce Banda for opening the meeting at a high note saying the issues if properly managed has the potential to transform Africa and it’s independent nations.

The former Malawi leader established the Joyce Banda Foundation in 1997 and the Foundation reaches out through integrated rural development services to over 300,000 underprivileged beneficiaries.

