Joyce Banda’s son Roy denies he’s being groomed for PP presidency

Former president Joyce Banda’s son, Roy Kachale, has denied claims by People’s Party (PP) former acting president Uladi Mussa that there are plans to make him take over the party leadership.

Kachale, the Zomba Malosa member of Parliament (MP), has risen rapidly within the party as he is now second in command as vice president (eastern region), fuelling speculation that he is preparing to become the next PP president.

Mussa said Banda has briefed him on the plans to groom Kachale to succeed her.

Reacting to the accusation, Kachale denied that he is being prepared to take over the PP leadership, saying he harbours no presidential ambitions – at least for now.

“I am not aware that I am being groomed,” he said.

PP spokesman Noah Chimpeni said everything regarding who will contest as president on PP ticket come 2019 will be decided at the party’s convention which will be held when funds are available.

