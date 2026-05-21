JTI Launches “Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule” Promotion to Strengthen Grower Partnerships

JTI Leaf Malawi on Thursday launched the 2026 Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule Promotion, a grower incentive initiative designed to reward contracted farmers who deliver high-quality tobacco within agreed contract volumes.

The promotion falls under the company’s flagship grower support program, Mlimi Wozitsata, and this year introduces enhanced incentives shaped directly by feedback collected through JTI’s recent Grower Satisfaction Survey.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony in Lilongwe, JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director Limbani Kakhome said the new approach demonstrates the company’s commitment to listening to growers and strengthening long-term partnerships.

“Last year, our growers talked to us, and this year, we are proving that we listened,” said Kakhome.

“By basing our incentives on direct feedback, we have made MWAP bigger, bolder, and more responsive to our partners’ needs. This is about building a sustainable future where contract discipline and mutual trust lead to shared prosperity,” he added.

As part of the initiative, JTI awarded prizes including oxcarts, water tanks, and solar panels to outstanding growers from last season’s Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule Promotion.

One of the beneficiaries, lead farmer Kingston Keliyala, praised the partnership with JTI, saying it has significantly improved his productivity and farming capacity.

“Before JTI, I was harvesting 13 bales. Now I’m able to harvest 26 bales of tobacco,” said Keliyala.

JTI also reaffirmed its commitment to promoting workers’ rights and responsible labour practices across tobacco farms within its supply chain.

JTI is one of the world’s leading tobacco and vaping companies, operating in more than 130 countries. Its global brands include Winston, Camel (outside the United States), Mevius, and LD, while its reduced-risk portfolio includes Ploom and Logic.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the company employs over 40,000 people worldwide and has been recognised as a Global Top Employer for seven consecutive years. It is part of the JT Group of Companies.

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