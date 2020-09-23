Judge Kenyatta attends funeral of Nyasa Times journalist, pays tribute

September 23, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

High Court Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda on Tuesday attended a funeral of  Nyasa Times journalist Elijah Phimbi and also paid tribute with local people as journalist’s remains were interred at Chinsapo Cemetery in Lilongwe.

Judge Kenyatta Nyirenda in mourning attire (all black) sits with mourners
Mourning the journalist
Phimbi laid to rest

Justice Nyirenda  sat with mourners throughout the funeral ceremony and while others could not make it to the graveyard, he went and stayed through to pay tribute to the Nyasa Times reporter Phimbo who died aged 33 after a long illness.

Nyirenda was conspicuously in sombre mood  and paid tribute to the journalist.

Some people recognised the judge particularly a battery of  journalists.

Phimbi is survived with two children.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Of  ‘George Malema’ and Malawi qualification scandals: Govt must audit senior public officers!

These stories about certain people using other people’s qualifications to get senior jobs are as worrying as revelations continue to...

Close