Judge orders interparte hearing on Mpinganjira midnight release
A High Court judge has ordered that interparte hearing, hearing for both parties in the case, on the midnight cancellation of business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira’s warrant of arrest cancellation be heard Monday afternoon.
Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga has ordered the hearing be heard at 2pm at the High Court in Blantyre.
Mpinganjira is facing charges of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges hearing the presidential election case.
Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba said this has been necessitated by some grey areas where the judge wants cleared by the lawyers of the parties involved.
Patemba disclosed that the delays experienced in-between in attending to the matter was occasioned by the fact that the judge in question was also attending to the Masambuka murder case whose dates had already been scheduled.
Registrar Agnes Patemba should stop fooling us. For considering that the matter of the cancellation of the Arrest Warrant of Dr Mpingagira by a Magistrate is a matter of national importance and national security repeat national importance and national security the Judge should have made time for a hearing on the very day even if this was in Judges Chamber. The Registrar’s excuses show the whole judiciary in bad light. In fact the Judges and Magistrates are busy destroying their reputation as impartial and uncorrupt.
The judiciary now is perceived by many Malawians as highly corrupt.
Was the original warrant of arrest issued by Lilongwe magistrate defective? What if the zomba judge was simply correcting an error by Lilongwe judge? Some people rushed to demonize chitsakamire but maybe his actions are not easy to undo. Malawi elections part 2, ma judge vs ma judge anzawo. Long live democracy!!!!!
Even if it was defective, logically and according to the law, it could only be cancelled by the originating magistrate on account that it was defective.
We need quota on appointment of judges. Too many judges from the North.
It’s about qualification and Experience my bro,
Here you go again! Eventually there will also be a quota for how many norttherners should be citizens of Malawi?!!!
Never mind you idiot Malawi is a small country. You go back to Mozambique
This will not help us bro if you don’t know how bad it is being quoterised hopefully you have already noticed that from schools, jobs and so on plus let the wise people rule and run the country.
Which Judge is attending to Masambuka’s murder?You mean the same Benedicto Chitsakamira?
These are just delaying tactics by the High Court Judge. Even to a lay person, what supercedes everything else here including the so called grey areas is that magistrate court cannot invalid a warrant of arrest issued by another magistrate court.