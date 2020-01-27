Judge orders interparte hearing on Mpinganjira midnight  release

January 27, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 12 Comments

A High Court judge has ordered that interparte hearing, hearing for both parties in the case, on the midnight cancellation of business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira’s warrant of arrest cancellation be heard Monday afternoon.

Registrar of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court of Malawi Agnes Patemba: interact hearing 

Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga has ordered the hearing be heard at 2pm  at the High Court in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira is facing charges of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges hearing the presidential election case.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba said this has been necessitated by some grey areas where the judge wants cleared by the lawyers of the parties involved.

Patemba disclosed that the delays experienced in-between in attending to the matter was occasioned by the fact that the judge in question was also attending to the Masambuka murder case whose dates had already been scheduled.

In Darkness Democracy Dies
Guest
In Darkness Democracy Dies

Registrar Agnes Patemba should stop fooling us. For considering that the matter of the cancellation of the Arrest Warrant of Dr Mpingagira by a Magistrate is a matter of national importance and national security repeat national importance and national security the Judge should have made time for a hearing on the very day even if this was in Judges Chamber. The Registrar’s excuses show the whole judiciary in bad light. In fact the Judges and Magistrates are busy destroying their reputation as impartial and uncorrupt.
The judiciary now is perceived by many Malawians as highly corrupt.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kanduku
Guest
Kanduku

Was the original warrant of arrest issued by Lilongwe magistrate defective? What if the zomba judge was simply correcting an error by Lilongwe judge? Some people rushed to demonize chitsakamire but maybe his actions are not easy to undo. Malawi elections part 2, ma judge vs ma judge anzawo. Long live democracy!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
amadeus
Guest
amadeus

Even if it was defective, logically and according to the law, it could only be cancelled by the originating magistrate on account that it was defective.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
100% pure Mang'anja
Guest
100% pure Mang'anja

We need quota on appointment of judges. Too many judges from the North.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mabvuto
Guest
Mabvuto

It’s about qualification and Experience my bro,

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chiga
Guest
Chiga

Here you go again! Eventually there will also be a quota for how many norttherners should be citizens of Malawi?!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kambewa Chisale
Guest
Kambewa Chisale

Never mind you idiot Malawi is a small country. You go back to Mozambique

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
MLORE GENTS _G. B.
Guest
MLORE GENTS _G. B.

This will not help us bro if you don’t know how bad it is being quoterised hopefully you have already noticed that from schools, jobs and so on plus let the wise people rule and run the country.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
chkoti
Guest
chkoti

Waiting.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
The Great Prophet Baruch
Guest
The Great Prophet Baruch

WE are watching YOU.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Which Judge is attending to Masambuka’s murder?You mean the same Benedicto Chitsakamira?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
amadeus
Guest
amadeus

These are just delaying tactics by the High Court Judge. Even to a lay person, what supercedes everything else here including the so called grey areas is that magistrate court cannot invalid a warrant of arrest issued by another magistrate court.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago