Judge orders interparte hearing on Mpinganjira midnight  release

A High Court judge has ordered that interparte hearing, hearing for both parties in the case, on the midnight cancellation of business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira’s warrant of arrest cancellation be heard Monday afternoon.

Judge Dorothy Nyakaunda Kamanga has ordered the hearing be heard at 2pm at the High Court in Blantyre.

Mpinganjira is facing charges of attempting to bribe Constitutional Court judges hearing the presidential election case.

Judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba said this has been necessitated by some grey areas where the judge wants cleared by the lawyers of the parties involved.

Patemba disclosed that the delays experienced in-between in attending to the matter was occasioned by the fact that the judge in question was also attending to the Masambuka murder case whose dates had already been scheduled.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :