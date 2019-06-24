Justice in Malawi elections case ‘by any means necessary?’

Friday June 21 2019, Malawians eagerly awaited the ruling by the Constitutional Court on a request by President Arthur Peter Mutharika to throw out the case brought by Lazarus Chakwera (MCP) and Saulos Chilima (UTM), two opposition party candidates who were crushed at the polls on 21st May 2019, challenging the results of the presidential polls claiming that they were “rigged” and that they have the evidence to support their accusations. The court had originally stated that it would make an announcement at 1500 hours local time but it was way into the night before the announcement that the court had ruled for the case to proceed was made.

The above decision had the opposition members on cloud nine and sent them into jubilation and in their eyes, the rule of law had prevailed and this ruling by the judges was indeed justice. Now, delay by the High Court in making the announcement of its decision by several hours and doing it in the night when the towns and cities across the nation had shut down business, most people were safely at home and streets largely deserted and quiet was no accident but rather a well calculated move, and probably from the advice from the higher ups at the security institutions.

Ever since the presidential results were announced, we have seen the main opposition leader Chakwera and major disappointed SKC, form an alliance whose ultimate goal it seems is to unseat our democratically elected President by any means necessary, because their oversized egos cannot take being defeated by who they saw as an unpopular president and party whose time was up.

According to MCP and UTM’s ‘research’, “Malawians were finally fed up and ready to boot DPP out of power on May 21st”. They have been mobilizing hundreds of protesters, mainly in Mzuzu and Lilongwe, to participate in what they term “peaceful demonstrations”, but as evidenced by events last week, these demonstrations are far from peaceful. There were numerous acts of vandalism (against both public and private property) and assault of law enforcement officers perpetrated by these opposition supporters. One wouldn’t be too far from the truth to conclude that they are trying too hard to provoke law enforcement officers to react with force.

Now, Chakwera is a very, very desperate man, because MCP’s constitution will not allow him to contest for the presidency again, thus his lust for power has blinded him from all logic and in his mind, this election was stolen from him and he is prepared to go the length to get the results annulled. This is probably why someone whose grey matter is functioning accordingly, unlike Chakwera and SKC, thought it wise for the court to make their announcement at a late hour, because believe you me, if the judges had ruled to have the case thrown out all hell was going to break loose and opposition supporters were going to riot in kinds of manner.

In Chakwera and SKC’s eyes the only form of real justice is a ruling in their favour, anything else is an abomination. If the ruling had been against them, their desperation would have seen anarchy in this country because as demonstrated by his words and actions, Chakwera is so power hungry he would result to destabilising this nation and allowing for his supports to run free vandalising properties and terrorising innocent Malawians, whom he claims to represent and care for. Not once has Chakwera spoken against the chaos that his supporters are causing. Shops are being looted and roads blocked and motor vehicles smashed. Chakwera’s silence is too loud.

The case is set to commence on the 26th of June and I can’t even imagine what the reaction is going to be if the court rules in favor of MEC and DPP. My one question is: why then go to the court if you are not going to respect it’s decision? This panel of 5 well experienced judges, let us respect them, the court and the constitution of Malawi by going with whatever the outcome of the case is going to be. There is life after politics after all.

Masile Une Wawo,

Mdyomba Che Ambute.

