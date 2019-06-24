Tikonzekere Arts Contests call for entries : Open until July 19  

Tikonzekere Arts Contests is calling upon artists to submit entries for its inaugural contest in 2019.

The entry submission deadline is 5:00pm on 19 July 2019.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, one of Tikonzekere Arts Contests co-directors Bob Alexander described Tikonzekere Arts Contests as a new tool aiming at engaging people in Malawi to discuss problems that they face because of such disasters through artistic creations that can be shared.

“The arts that will be used are songwriting, poetry, storytelling, short video creation, photography and drawing. So the 2019 Tikonzekere Arts Contests are focusing on communicating through songs, poems, stories, short videos, photos and drawing what households and communities can do to help reduce their flood vulnerability individually or collectively themselves,” he said.

Alexander is also a researcher, trainer, and consultant on Disaster Risk Management and an international music and video recording artist known as ‘Barefoot Bob’ said.

He further revealed that the theme for this year is “Communicating Flood Vulnerability Reduction Good Practices through Arts in Malawi”.

The contest attracts both amateur and professional songwriters, poets, storytellers, video creators, photographers, and drawing artists.

The artists will have the exposure of having their contest entries presented, judged by a prestigious panel of judges, and appreciated in public contest events, in the media, and in related materials after the event plus to win great prizes.

“We want people to be inspired by these contest entries to talk about and take actions that will help them and their families to have less negative consequences during future heavy rains and floods to win great prizes as well as the exposure from having their stories publicly read, judged by a prestigious panel of judges, and heard in public contest events, in the media, and in related materials after the event,” Alexander explained.

Each entrant may submit a maximum of three (3) entries to each of the contest categories.

Finalists in each contest category will share 300,000MK in prize money (1stplace 150,000MK, 2nd place: 100,000MK, 3rd place 50,000MK).

