JZU Tembo family refutes death rumors by heartless people

June 20, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 4 Comments

The family of former opposition leader and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, John Zenasi Ungapake  (JZU)Tembo has refuted rumors  circulation on social media that JZU is dead.

JZU Tembo: All is well

Born in 1932,  Tembo is no longer in active politics having served for years as president of the MCP. He was succeeded by Reverend Dr. Lazuras Chakwera prior to 2014, tripartite elections in which President Peter Mutharika emerged victorious.

Heartless people on social media has been spreading rumours that JZU has died.

However, his family said Tembo was at his residence at Area 10 in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

They had been forced to refute the rumours after it caused  “panic” to the relations and friends .

JZU  is in good health,  said a statement  from the family , adding that on Tuesday he  spent time watching the World Cup matches live on television.

Malawians are asked to ignore the rumor as JZU is alive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "JZU Tembo family refutes death rumors by heartless people"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
The MALAWI moral fibre is long gone. Political leaders of the democratic Malawi killed the old and traditional Malawi values. Now we see kids kutukwana akulu akulu on podiums, killing their own families, stealing from their own people and now posting very disturbing and untruths on social media. Whose mother’s child does that. Spending hours and hours writing worse that would hurt people. What a broken society is this that our political leaders have created. You political leaders, wherever you are; can you now see what examples you have created to the youths of today. Please provide good examples to… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Adada
Guest
Adada

The need for cyber crime law to crack down such heartless people..

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
47 minutes ago
Hatton
Guest
Hatton

Amalawi, umunthu unapita kuti? JZU, I pray for your good health. You are one of the greatest sons of Malawi. Your absence in active politics is being felt by many, more especially in MCP where unity and political tolerance were supreme. Continue enjoying good health Baba!!!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
DPP and UDF Shitholes
Guest
DPP and UDF Shitholes

A Malawi ndife anthu opusa kwambiri. We all are going to die no matter what we do or say. We should not be spreading such rumours and after all the man is in retirement and is not inflicting pain on us like Pitala or Bingu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes