Mia promises job creation: ‘Moving Malawi forward with MCP’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Muhammad Sidik Mia has promised that his party will shake up things when elected to govern in 2019 for effective in service delivery and job creation is on the top priority.

He said this when he distributed MCP clothes to students who study close to MCP offices at Chichiri in Blantyre on Monday.

Mia said Malawians were tired of the current leadership which he accused of “failing to put in place favourable policies for the youth.”

He said once voted into power in 2019, MCP commit to creating at million jobs over five years “to ensure our people, particularly our youth, can secure and maintain good jobs that enable them to enjoy a decent life.”

Mia added: “We will concentrate investments in the sectors that are growth-oriented and job creating.”

The elections scheduled for May 21, 2019, will elect a president, members of parliament, and local councillors.

According to the Malawi Electoral Commission, the poll will be held under the theme “Consolidating Malawi Democracy through the Ballot.”

Malawi’s influential Catholic bishops have called for a “new era”, saying the country needs a “change of direction” to reverse the situation.

“We mean a total change in the way of doing things other than business as usual,” the bishops said in an April 29 pastoral letter.

The bishops said Malawi’s citizens have a duty to elect people they trust to implement their pre-election promises, or those who have demonstrated that they delivered on their promises while in previous leadership positions.

As a guide to voters, the bishops listed a number of qualities the electorate should be looking for in a leader, including honesty, selflessness, respect, decisiveness and a willingness to step down.

