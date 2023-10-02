JZU to be accorded burial with full military honours
President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has directed that former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president John Tembo’s burial ceremony be accorded full military honours.
Minister of Information and government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu says this is because Tembo was a former cabinet minister and contributed enormously to the nation.
Tembo held various cabinet portfolios in Kamuzu Banda cabinet during the one party state, was also governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi and was chair of various boards in parastatals all of which out-performed their expectations.
Meanwhile, Tembo’s son, John Tembo Junior says the funeral ceremony of the once Kamuzu Banda’s strongman will be held at Dedza stadium on Wednesday.
He said this has been arranged to give chance to the people of Dedza to pay their last respects to Tembo who was once member of parliament for the whole Dedza before the district was demarcated into constituencies.
He was legislator in Dedza for more than 50 years from 1961 to 2014.
Chakwera will attend the burial ceremony.
Albert Mbawala, the chairperson of the committee said this will be a state funeral Tembo’s body will be taken from Goodwill Mortuary to the late Tembo’s residence in Lilongwe on Monday and on Tuesday, the body will lay for viewing at Malawi Square at BICC in Lilongwe before leaving for Dedza.
Tembo’s sister, Ivy Tembo said the veteran politician’s body will be laid to rest in Kaphala Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza.
Ms Ivy Tembo said her brother always wanted to see the underprivileged attain a good education and better life.
“I am saddened by his death. We were 10. John was so instrumental in our lives,” she said.
Meanwhile, Tembo’s son, John Tembo Junior said the remains of his late father will be buried in a mausoleum within their compound where his late wife Ruth, was also laid to rest.
“We are currently working with the government as well as party officials and once the programme is done, the public will be informed,” he added.
Tembo’s nephew, Morgan said the family has lost a pillar of strength, with village headman Mphenzi of Kaphala area in the district describing him as a generous man, pointing out he used to help many in times of hunger.
Tembo died on Wednesday morning at a private clinic in Lilongwe.
Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and former President Joyce Banda on Thursday condoled Tembo’s family at the Area 10 residence in Lilongwe where the vigil is taking place.
In her eulogies, Banda described the late Tembo as a man who supported women and youth empowerment in the country.
The former President said she had known the late Tembo since she was five years old and remained a paramount character in her life.
Banda said JZU was instrumental in the passing of the Domestic Violence Bill when she was Minister of Gender adding without JZU ‘s support this would not have happended.
“The women in this country owe it to him because now they have a tool that protects them at the household level.
“If we don’t use it it’s because of other reasons like domestic or traditional beliefs but as a nation, we have a tool and for us to have that bill passed we needed champions and he was one of them,” said Dr Banda.