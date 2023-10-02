JZU to be accorded burial with full military honours

Tembo’s sister, Ivy Tembo said the veteran politician’s body will be laid to rest in Kaphala Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza.

Ms Ivy Tembo said her brother always wanted to see the underprivileged attain a good education and better life.

“I am saddened by his death. We were 10. John was so instrumental in our lives,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tembo’s son, John Tembo Junior said the remains of his late father will be buried in a mausoleum within their compound where his late wife Ruth, was also laid to rest.

“We are currently working with the government as well as party officials and once the programme is done, the public will be informed,” he added.

Tembo’s nephew, Morgan said the family has lost a pillar of strength, with village headman Mphenzi of Kaphala area in the district describing him as a generous man, pointing out he used to help many in times of hunger.

Tembo died on Wednesday morning at a private clinic in Lilongwe.