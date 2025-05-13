K2 Billion Road to Progress: Lilongwe City Council Launches Area 23–Chipasula Road Project

Lilongwe City Council has officially launched the long-awaited construction of the Area 23–Chipasula Road, a critical infrastructure project valued at K2 billion and funded by the Malawi Government.

The new project replaces a previously failed effort by Plem Construction under the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, which saw the road washed away within a year due to substandard workmanship.

Speaking during the launch ceremony on Tuesday, Lilongwe City Mayor Esther Sagawa hailed President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for fulfilling the promise to rebuild the vital road link, which connects several communities including Area 23, Kaliyeka, and Chipasula.

“This project belongs to the people. Let’s protect it, take ownership, and support the contractor throughout the process,” said Sagawa. She urged residents to safeguard construction equipment and called on the contractor to ensure top-quality work.

“We do not want a road that will fall apart in a year or two,” she added. “We expect durability and value for the taxpayers’ money.”

Member of Parliament for the area, Ulemu Msungama, also expressed gratitude to President Chakwera’s administration, describing the project as a “birthday gift” to his constituency.

“This road is strategic to our daily lives—socially and economically,” said Msungama, who also appealed to the contractor to prioritize hiring local labor. “Let the people of this area benefit directly from this development.”

Richard Banda, the former Lilongwe City Mayor and current councillor for the area, echoed the sentiment, saying the new road will significantly improve mobility and economic activity for communities in Area 23, Chipasula, and Kaliyeka.

The construction will be implemented in phases, with the first phase covering one kilometer of road.

The launch marks a major step forward in Lilongwe’s push for modern infrastructure and reliable urban development.

