Anambawala Rest house denies involvement in Mponela political violence: “We’re apolitical business entity”

Ntcheu-based, family-run hospitality business Anambawala Resthouse has come out swinging, firmly rejecting claims that it was involved in the recent political violence in Mponela, Dowa District.

The allegations, which surfaced on Comrade Ntanyiwa’s Limpopo FM YouTube channel, linked the Ntcheu-based resthouse to the chaos that followed a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally. Ntanyiwa claimed the resthouse was associated with a politician named “Mbawala,” suggesting a political connection to the unrest.

But Anambawala Resthouse is having none of it.

“We are a neutral, apolitical, family-owned business—not a political playground,” said a senior official from the resthouse on Tuesday. “These claims are false, defamatory, and deeply damaging to our reputation.”

The rest house clarified that it has no ties to Albert Mbawala, the former Minister of Mining and senior Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official from Ntcheu. Mbawala is currently vying for a parliamentary seat against DPP’s Norman Chisale, in a contest that’s stirring up intense local political rivalry.

“We’ve heard the voice note making rounds on social media, dated May 12, in which Comrade Ntanyiwa falsely alleges our business is owned by Mr. Mbawala and somehow involved in Mponela’s violence. Let us be clear: Anambawala Resthouse is owned by the Changantuwa family. We have no connection to Mr. Mbawala or any political figure,” the official stressed.

In a bold statement, the resthouse warned Ntanyiwa to retract the accusations or face legal consequences.

“Spreading lies for clicks isn’t journalism—it’s slander. If our name isn’t cleared publicly and immediately, we will not hesitate to take legal action,” the official declared.

Despite the controversy, Anambawala Resthouse remains focused on what it does best—offering a peaceful, professional hospitality experience.

“Our business is built on trust, neutrality, and service. We are here to host guests, not host political drama,” the statement concluded.

The resthouse also called on the public to dismiss the malicious claims and continue promoting peace and unity across the country.

