K200 TNM recharge wins Rumphi fisherman K19.8m Toyota Hilux: One more up for grabs

As we are in the first month of 2018 and the year is still new, the Rumphi based fisherman Kenneth Msowoya start the New Year in style after emerging the winner of the second brand new Toyota Hilux valued at K19.8 million in the ongoing TNM Plc’s “Kwatentha” Summer Splash promotion.

Msowoya 44 emerged the winner of the second brand new Toyota Hilux in Kwatentha promotion after recharging his phone with K200 worth of airtime

“I’m not yet happy because I haven’t received the prize but I will be excited once I get it,” said Msowoya when TNM called him to break the news.

Speaking during the second monthly draw at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, Head of Division – Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said Kwatentha promotion continues to attract an increased response from customers

“Our aim to run this promotion is to reward both new and existing customers for switching to TNM and staying on Malawi’s own mobile and ICT network. As TNM we are overwhelmed, our valued customers have endorsed this promotion as evidenced by the increase in numbers qualifying for fortnightly and monthly draws “, said Ngwenya

He encouraged TNM customers to continue participating in the promotion and win prizes that are designed to reward and transform their lives.

“We still have two more draws to be conducted before winding up this promotion as such I would like to encourage our customers to continue participating and win,” he said.

Ngwenya re-affirmed TNM’s commitment in remaining relevant as it strives to respond to the needs of its customers at the same time bringing products and services that are tailor-made for world -class experience.

“We have also devised customer service strategies that would suit the taste of our customers. As a matter of fact, our customer service has been developed to a level that would make it possible to always delight our customer and exceed their expectations. As service excellence award winner for 2017, we will continue to serve our customers in order for them to be part of this experience,” said Ngwenya.

Every two weeks, TNM splashes prizes ranging from Huawei Y3 Lite smart phones, power banks, branded t-shirts and caps to 240 lucky customers across its four operating regions.

To qualify for fortnight and monthly draws customers need to top up with a minimum of K200 or more and stay active on the network.

The promotion runs from November 9th 2017 to 9th February 2018.

