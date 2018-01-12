Standard Bank Malawi customers to win K5m for saving K50 000  in ‘Pa Mawa’ promo

Standard Bank has launched the ‘Pa Mawa’ promotion aiming to encourage Malawians to save, whether it be saving for a wedding, building a home or your child’s education and numerous occasions throughout the year.

Chirwa: Pa Mawa promo

The promotion  presents  customers the chance to start the New Year on a financial high by launching a new savings  /investment  promotion, Pa Mawa, in which customers will win back as much  as  K5  million  in  prizes  for  saving  a  minimum  of  K50,000  or  more  in  their  accounts

Announcing  the  offer,  Sales  and  Service  Manager  Frank  Chirwa  said  Pa  Mawa  aims  to encourage a saving culture amongst Malawians whose deposits of K50,000 or more will also earn an interest of 11 percent per annum.

“A good beginning makes a good ending. Through this promotion, we would like to ignite the habit of saving or putting aside something towards future plans and building wealth. We believe that a great year is the one that starts with a savings plan, and for one to save enough in the next 11 months, they need to start saving early,” Chirwa said.

Chirwa said Pa Mawa is in line with the bank’s strategy to move the lives of Malawians forward, by giving customers an opportunity to make saving a habit.

“Block by block, bit by bit, people can build their financial haven through a savings or investment plan. Pamawa Promotion has been designed to reward those customers, whose 2018 resolution is the pursuit for personal financial freedom and happiness through adhering to a frugal, saving. It is our hope that we will inspire  future  thinking  and we encourage  young couples to open joint accounts  in  preparation  for  specific  projects  or  alternatively  open  minor  accounts  for    their children’s future,” he said.

He  said  the  bank  will  give  out  over  K5  million  in  cash  prizes  to  lucky  customers  during  the promotion with two people carting home K1 million each as grand prize.

“Make savings a habit with Pa Mawa campaign. It will be good to look back and see how much every coin you set aside has done .Set aside something every month and realise your financial dreams,” he noted.

To enter the Pamawa Promotion, all customers need to do is to keep K50, 000 for a month as one entry.

The grand prize of  K 1 million  second prize  K500,000,  third prize  K250,000  for three personal banking  customers  and  another  grand  prize  of  K1  million  second  prize  K500,000,  third  prize K250,000 for three  (SME?) enterprise banking customers.

