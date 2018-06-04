K8.6m misses at Balaka district council

Senior officials at Balaka district council are scratching their heads in disbelief after K8.6 million has disappeared from council coffers.

Sources at the council say the money might seem insignificant but raises questions as to its capacity to handle huge sums of district projects.

A source said the missing of the money has led to the delays of salaries for staff.

“It has been discovered that receipts were issued for market revenue but the money is not there,” said a source.

Balaka district commissioner Rodrick Madziaumo confirmed the missing money and said an audit has been sanctioned to get to the bottom of the matter.

Some officials wondered why market revenue collectors, who have not been paid for five months, report for duties everyday and happily.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :