MV Illala safely docks at new Nkhata Bay Jetty after failing on first attempt

June 4, 2018 Judith Moyo -Nyasa Times 2 Comments

MV Illala, which resumed its services on Friday after a four month break, and  failed to dock at Nkhata Bay Jetty pontoon on Saturday because it was the first time to use  it,  has  on Monday safely docked.

Traders from Likoma and Chizumulu islands, and Nkhata Bay,  now have  their merchandise ferried on vessels.

Illala safely docks at Nkhata Bay Jetty pontoon

On Saturday the Captain thought it wise to be safe and  docked 100 metres from the jetty and some boats were used to ferry people from the ship to the jetty.

He wanted to visibly see the dock using day light.

Passengers were told off the arrangement through public address system just before they docked.

The first Nkhata Bay Jetty pontoon—the bridge that links arriving and departing vessels—sunk due to heavy Mwera winds. The jetty was constructed in 1957 and the first pontoon was replaced after 28 years.

Transport and Public Works minister Jappie Mhango officially opened the new  habour  just two weeks ago with pomp and political rhetorics after  Malawi Ports Company (MPC), a subsidiary of Mota-Engil, helped  in the rehabilitation of the jetty..

Illala is back on sail having been certified fit by both Malawi Shipping Company (MSC) and Marine Department of the Ministry of Transport

mwavaveni
Guest
mwavaveni

Where are those that are good at spreading the wrong and evil only

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago
mwavaveni
Guest
mwavaveni

Where are the Zodiak stoogges to report what has come now to be the reality?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
22 minutes ago

