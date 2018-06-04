MV Illala safely docks at new Nkhata Bay Jetty after failing on first attempt

MV Illala, which resumed its services on Friday after a four month break, and failed to dock at Nkhata Bay Jetty pontoon on Saturday because it was the first time to use it, has on Monday safely docked.

On Saturday the Captain thought it wise to be safe and docked 100 metres from the jetty and some boats were used to ferry people from the ship to the jetty.

He wanted to visibly see the dock using day light.

Passengers were told off the arrangement through public address system just before they docked.

The first Nkhata Bay Jetty pontoon—the bridge that links arriving and departing vessels—sunk due to heavy Mwera winds. The jetty was constructed in 1957 and the first pontoon was replaced after 28 years.

Transport and Public Works minister Jappie Mhango officially opened the new habour just two weeks ago with pomp and political rhetorics after Malawi Ports Company (MPC), a subsidiary of Mota-Engil, helped in the rehabilitation of the jetty..

Illala is back on sail having been certified fit by both Malawi Shipping Company (MSC) and Marine Department of the Ministry of Transport

