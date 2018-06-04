Malawi Parliament demands probe into Masangwi K2 billion contract award

Malawi Parliament has made a stinging attack on government for an irregular award of a K2.5bn contract to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national executive member Noel Masangwi, saying there is need for a probe.

Parliament’s Budget and Finance committee chairperson Rhino Chiphiko expressed the concern after President Peter a Mutharika disclosed that Masangwi got a K2.5 billion government contract and is constructing District Commissioner’s offices at Thyolo Boma.

He said Masangwi is ungrateful to be among the DPP members demanding that he should not stand, because he was given that tender to empower him.

But this has not gone down well with Chiphiko who said all contracts should be tendered transparently.

“This is a clear evidence that the government does not follow guidelines in the award of contracts,” he said.

Chiphiko said what the government did was corruption and asked the prosecuting agencies, including the Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate the matter.

Masangwi has fallen out with the DPP after he backed vice president Saulos Chilima for party presidency.

He said their team will respond accordingly to the accusations as they are now already organising their rallies.

