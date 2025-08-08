Kabambe Bets on K100 Billion Per District to End Malawi’s Economic Woes

As Malawi’s campaign season intensifies, presidential hopefuls are pulling out all the stops — and Dr. Dalitso Kabambe, the United Transformation Movement (UTM) flagbearer, is no exception.

Speaking during a whistle-stop tour at Thavite Trading Centre in Salima, Kabambe struck a hopeful and determined tone, pledging to end Malawi’s economic struggles through bold decentralisation reforms — including an ambitious promise to channel K100 billion annually to every district.

“Stories of neglect and suffering in our communities are no longer surprising — but they should never be accepted as normal,” Kabambe said, addressing a cheering crowd.

He pointed out that while Malawi adopted decentralisation policies over 25 years ago, the reality on the ground tells a different story: district councils remain chronically underfunded, and essential services — including education, health, agriculture, transport, and water — are failing rural communities.

Kabambe lamented that Village Development Committees (VDCs) have been crafting promising plans for years, yet they rarely see proper funding.

“The central government has failed to devolve resources as required by law. Instead, decentralisation has become a hollow political slogan, with power and resources hoarded at Capital Hill,” he said.

He warned that rural communities are being left behind, with families and young people fleeing to cities and abroad in search of opportunities.

But Kabambe believes the solution is clear: if elected on September 16, he will launch a transformative K100 billion-per-district policy, ensuring resources go directly to local councils. The goal? To empower communities to drive real development based on local priorities, not politics.

“This year’s election is about one thing,” he declared. “Giving power to the people — power to the 80% of Malawians who live in our districts. Power to communities. Power to councils. Power to build a brighter future.”

