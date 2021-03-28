Kabambe brands DPP only development conscious party

March 28, 2021 Jordan Simeon-Phiri - MEC Stringer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful for 2015 Dalitso Kabambe has described DPP as the only development conscious party that during its rule, it distributed various developments equitably and equally in the country.

Kabambe (R) with Lusubilo Kamwambi  at Kakoma
Part of the crowd-Photograph by Jordan Simeon-Phiri
Democracy at work as flags from all political parties fly at the roundabout-Photograph by Jordan Simeon-Phiri

Kabambe made the remarks on Friday at Kakoma school ground in the area of senior chief Kilupula in Karonga district during a campaign rally for the DPP’s candidate Lusubilo Kamwambi.

He said: “The 45 kilometer Karonga-Songwe road was constructed by the DPP. The Karonga-Chitipa road was also constructed by the DPP. What is remaining now is to upgrade and bituminize feeder roads to make them passable.

“We have to concentrate on damaged bridges, bringing water and electricity to peoples’ homes and construct health facilities.”

Meanwhile, political parties have decorated Karonga District roundabout with flags of their political parties, a development that has amused Karonga residents who have described it as mature democracy.

In an interview, one of the spectators who was at the scene when flags were being erected said it was such a good thing to see every party representative erecting their flags without any hassle, saying that is commendable and shows that our young democracy is aging.

