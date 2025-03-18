Kabambe Storms Chitipa, Pledges Aerodrome Revival and Major Road Upgrade

UTM President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe has vowed to breathe new life into Chitipa’s infrastructure if elected in the upcoming September polls, promising to rehabilitate the long-neglected Chitipa Aerodrome and upgrade the Chitipa-Ilomba road to bitumen standard.

Addressing a vibrant crowd at a political rally held at Lufita Trading Centre in Chitipa, Dr. Kabambe said revamping the aerodrome would unlock Chitipa’s tourism potential and help position the district as a key economic hub.

“Our administration will prioritize strategic sectors such as agriculture, tourism, mining, and industrialization, with K500 billion allocated annually to each sector,” he declared to enthusiastic supporters.

Kabambe stressed that the region’s isolation due to poor infrastructure has stifled development for too long. “We will change that,” he assured.

Adding weight to the campaign message, UTM’s Regional Governor for the North, Dr. Moses Mulenga, urged voters to back Kabambe, highlighting his track record as former Governor of the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

“Dr. Kabambe is the right man to fix this economy,” Mulenga told the cheering crowd.

The rally was also graced by other party heavyweights, including UTM Vice President (North) Catherine Mzumara, economist Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka, and Secretary General Willet Kalonga, as the party pushes to gain ground in Malawi’s northern region.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!