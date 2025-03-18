Atupele Muluzi Warns of Growing Threat to Democracy in Malawi

United Democratic Front (UDF) leader Atupele Muluzi has raised alarm over what he describes as a growing threat to democracy in Malawi, warning that the country is on a dangerous path toward autocratic rule and internal decay.

Speaking at the Platform for African Democrats (PAD) conference in Angola last week, Muluzi told fellow leaders that Malawi is experiencing a rollback of democratic principles amid rising global instability and weakening international cooperation.

“We are witnessing a dangerous shift: a retreat from the principles that have long underpinned democratic governance,” Muluzi said. “Truth itself has become a casualty, with disinformation distorting the foundations of informed political discourse.”

Muluzi pointed to the consolidation of power by autocratic regimes across the continent, adding that such trends have emboldened leaders who undermine democracy through coercion rather than consent. He linked these regional developments to Malawi, accusing the current administration of using undemocratic tactics to cling to power.

“The current administration has failed to deliver on its economic and social promises. Facing near-certain electoral defeat, it is resorting to undemocratic means to maintain control,” he said.

Muluzi did not provide specific details on the alleged tactics but urged Malawians to resist any attempts to subvert democratic norms.

The UDF president also highlighted the impact of shrinking international support, citing the scaling back of donor agencies such as USAID. He warned that Africa is being left to tackle economic stagnation, agricultural insecurity, corruption, and poor governance largely on its own.

“Yet, this is precisely when we need greater collaboration to tackle Africa’s pressing challenges,” Muluzi said.

He further accused several African governments of falling prey to kleptocracy, describing them as “government by the corrupt, for the corrupt,” where leaders prioritize personal enrichment over public service.

Muluzi called on Malawians to speak with a united voice to defend the country’s democracy.

“This is our moment to stand firm for democracy,” he said. “We cannot allow our democracy to be stolen.”

His remarks come amid growing criticism of the government over its handling of the economy, persistent corruption allegations, and perceived failures to address public concerns on unemployment, inflation, and service delivery.

Government officials did not immediately respond to Muluzi’s claims.

The warning from Muluzi, a former cabinet minister and son of Malawi’s second president Bakili Muluzi, is expected to heighten political tensions as the country edges closer to the next election cycle.

The PAD conference, which brought together pro-democracy leaders from across Africa, focused on the continent’s growing democratic challenges, particularly in light of recent military coups and rising authoritarianism in several African states.

Muluzi’s intervention places Malawi squarely in the conversation about the future of democratic governance on the continent.

