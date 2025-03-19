Gabadinho Mhango Joins Flames Squad Ahead of Crucial Namibia Clash

Frank Gabadinho Mhango has arrived in camp, joining the rest of the Flames’ foreign-based players ahead of Malawi’s crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Namibia tomorrow at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The South Africa-based striker is among the 11 foreign-based players called up by head coach Kallisto Pasuwa, and his presence adds firepower to Malawi’s attacking options. Speaking ahead of the match, Mhango emphasized the importance of securing a victory to boost their qualification hopes.

“We have about six games remaining, but this one is crucial because if we win, then we’ll not be far off from the top two teams,” he said. “Having done well in the recent matches, we are all determined to give out our best and give the fans a reason to smile.”

The Flames, currently fourth in Group H with six points, trail Namibia by just two points. A win would put them in a strong position as they chase a spot in the top two, which would enhance their chances of qualification.

Pasuwa now has a full squad in camp, including Iraq-based defender Dennis Chembezi, the Democratic Republic of Congo-based duo of Pastrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma, and the Zimbabwe-based trio of goalkeeper William Thole and defenders Gomezgani Chirwa and Nickson Nyasulu. Also available are Mozambique-based midfielder Lloyd Njaliwa, Zambia-based Chawanangwa Kaonga, and Malawi’s only Europe-based player, defender Charles Petro.

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda believes the arrival of the foreign-based players is a big boost for the Flames, giving Pasuwa more tactical flexibility.

“It gives the coach enough options with regards to appropriate combinations he may wish to use,” Nyirenda said.

Historically, Malawi has won four out of 15 encounters against Namibia, with the Brave Warriors claiming seven victories and four matches ending in draws. Their last meeting in the 2021 Cosafa Cup ended 1-1.

With the stakes high and a full-strength squad at his disposal, Pasuwa will be hoping for a strong performance as the Flames look to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!