Livingstonia Synod Condemns Violent Protests in Mzuzu, Demands Accountability

The Livingstonia Synod has strongly denounced the recent wave of violence and lawlessness that gripped Mzuzu City during demonstrations against the rising cost of living.

Addressing journalists after commissioning a newly built CCAP church in Mzuzu, the Synod’s General Secretary, Reverend William Tembo, criticized the chaotic nature of the protests, calling them reckless and devoid of leadership.

“We categorically condemn these violent and uncoordinated protests. Demonstrations must have clear leadership to take responsibility when things spiral out of control,” Reverend Tembo said.

He stressed that while citizens have a constitutional right to protest, this does not grant them a license to loot or destroy property. “The right to demonstrate does not mean the right to vandalize shops or harm businesses. Such actions only serve to harm innocent people and destabilize our city,” he warned.

Mzuzu witnessed scenes of mayhem as rioters clashed with police, who resorted to using teargas to disperse the violent crowds. The unrest saw businesses looted, Mobile Money kiosks smashed, and public property vandalized, forcing the Malawi Defense Force to bolster police efforts to restore order.

The Synod’s rebuke comes amid reports that some political operatives may have sponsored rogue elements to incite violence, despite vendors earlier agreeing to suspend protests after a meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera.

“What we saw in Mzuzu is unacceptable. The city cannot be a playground for disorder and criminality disguised as protests,” Reverend Tembo stated firmly. He called on community leaders, civil society, and law enforcement to ensure that future demonstrations are peaceful, lawful, and conducted with full accountability.

Tembo concluded by reaffirming the Synod’s commitment to promoting peace and urging citizens to seek dialogue and lawful means to express grievances.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!