Open Letter: CSEIF’s Reckless Attacks on MEC Threaten National Stability

Dear Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe

Your Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF) has once again crossed the line, irresponsibly discrediting the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over alleged missing records in the preliminary voter register. This is not advocacy; it is recklessness disguised as activism, designed to curry favor with donors while sowing seeds of discord in our democracy.

Your claim that missing records cast doubt on MEC’s transparency, integrity, and credibility is not only premature but inflammatory. Electoral processes are inherently complex, and your careless remarks have the potential to ignite unrest among political factions looking for any excuse to dispute election results. Your failure to grasp this reality is nothing short of alarming. A responsible organization would appreciate that preliminary voter registration is an evolving process—a draft, subject to verification and correction before finalization.

MEC has been transparent about this process, with its Director of Media and Public Relations clearly stating in a March 14, 2025, statement that the data remains open for scrutiny and correction. Yet, instead of constructively engaging in this process, CSEIF has chosen to distort facts and fuel unnecessary suspicion. This is not the behavior of a credible civil society organization—it is the behavior of an opportunistic outfit seeking attention at the expense of national stability.

Your lack of expertise in electoral matters is painfully evident, Mr. Kondowe. Your background in educational activism does not qualify you as an electoral expert, and your statements only expose your ignorance. Had you bothered to review historical precedents, you would know that similar discrepancies have occurred before and were resolved without hysteria. For instance, the December 11, 2018, statement by then-MEC Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah explicitly outlined how preliminary registration errors were identified and corrected. She stated:

“However, Dedza is a special case. Upon close of phase one of voter registration and after the upload of the data, it was noted that five centers did not reflect any data. While one center (Mgawi 1) did not upload fully. The total for Dedza as reported in Phase 1 was 302,623. The new total for Dedza is 310,034.”

This proves that such issues are not unique, nor do they indicate foul play. The real question is: did you fail to research this, or did you deliberately ignore it to push your misleading narrative?

Your attempts to undermine MEC’s credibility over minor administrative discrepancies are not just irresponsible—they are dangerous. Malawi is our only home, and we will not allow reckless activism to tear it apart. If CSEIF truly cares about electoral integrity, it must engage constructively, not incite chaos through half-baked accusations. The burden of responsibility is on you, Mr. Kondowe, and on CSEIF. We will be watching.

Sincerely,

Joana Moyo

(Feedback: [email protected])

