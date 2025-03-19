A Nation’s Conscience: Why Malawi Must Refuse the Extradition of the Bushiris

Fellow Malawians and respected stakeholders,

On this day, March 18, 2025, I pen this open letter with deep urgency and conviction following the regrettable ruling to extradite Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri to South Africa. This decision is not only ill-considered but stands as a direct affront to justice, sovereignty, and Malawi’s moral standing as a nation that must protect its own.

While I fully acknowledge the universal need for accountability and the pursuit of justice, we cannot and must not blindly endorse a process riddled with inconsistencies, geopolitical undertones, and undeniable threats to life and liberty. The Bushiris’ extradition is not a mere legal exercise—it is a betrayal of the trust placed in us to defend Malawians against persecution masquerading as prosecution.

A Sham Cloaked in Legality

A Foregone Conclusion in South Africa’s Courts

How can we pretend justice will be served when the Bushiris have already been condemned in the South African public domain? The toxic media campaigns, state-sponsored smear tactics, and the judicial system’s deeply embedded biases make a fair trial a laughable fantasy. In South Africa, they are guilty before proven innocent, and extradition would be nothing short of handing them over to a kangaroo court. Grave Human Rights Threats

We must be blunt: sending the Bushiris to South Africa is tantamount to sending them into the jaws of persecution. Torture, inhumane treatment, and endless legal delays are well-documented dangers in that jurisdiction. Are we, as Malawians, prepared to be complicit in this travesty? The Erosion of Our Sovereignty

Are we a republic or a puppet state? The reckless eagerness to bow to foreign pressures erodes Malawi’s sovereignty. This is a test of our national dignity and our resolve to protect citizens within our borders from external forces seeking to settle political and economic scores. Political Machinations Disguised as Justice

It is no secret that factions within both governments—and certain jealous religious and political actors—stand to gain from the Bushiris’ downfall. Their extradition serves more as political theater than an honest pursuit of justice. An Economic Asset Under Siege

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is not merely a preacher—he is a job creator, philanthropist, and visionary entrepreneur whose investments have uplifted countless Malawians. From major infrastructure projects to empowering local businesses and humanitarian initiatives, the Bushiris have made tangible contributions to Malawi’s socioeconomic fabric. Their removal is not just personal persecution—it is economic sabotage.

A Dangerous Precedent

If we allow this extradition, we send a chilling message to every Malawian entrepreneur, leader, and innovator: that this nation cannot protect its own. We open the floodgates for future politically motivated extraditions, where sovereignty is bartered like cheap currency.

A Moral and Spiritual Obligation

Psalm 91:4 reminds us that God shields the innocent, while Proverbs 17:15 warns us against condemning the righteous. The Bushiris deserve the full protection of their homeland. Mercy and justice are not mere biblical aspirations—they are the cornerstone of any society that claims to uphold human dignity.

My Unapologetic Stand

I will not mince words: the Bushiris’ safety, dignity, and right to justice must come before appeasing external governments or opportunistic factions. I call on all principled Malawians, regardless of creed or affiliation, to reject this ruling. Let us stand against injustice in all its guises.

In closing, I demand that our government, judiciary, and relevant authorities immediately halt this reckless extradition and pursue lawful alternatives that ensure the Bushiris’ fundamental rights are preserved.

History is watching, and it will not forgive cowardice or complicity.

Isaiah Emmanuel Sunganimoyo

Independent Presidential Aspirant

For Comment: +265 999 80 68 70

