Malawi Set for Affordable Fertilizer Breakthrough as PressCane Launches Production in Chikwawa

Malawians are set to benefit from more affordable fertilizer in the coming months as PressCane Limited prepares to commence the production of bio-fertilizer at its facility in Chikwawa. This initiative represents a significant breakthrough in Malawi’s agricultural sector, addressing long-standing challenges related to the high cost of imported fertilizer.

According to Bryson Mkhomaanthu, Managing Director of PressCane Limited, the company has invested in modern, high-capacity machinery capable of producing up to 10,000 metric tonnes of bio-fertilizer annually. The fertilizer will be derived from by-products of the ethanol production process, commonly referred to as “dosi,” which will now be transformed into a valuable agricultural input.

Mkhomaanthu explained that the bio-fertilizer is of exceptional quality, containing high levels of potassium and carbon—key nutrients essential for restoring soil fertility and boosting crop productivity. This marks a critical shift towards sustainable agriculture, with the locally produced fertilizer offering a viable alternative to expensive chemical fertilizers that farmers have long depended on.

In addition to enhancing soil health and promoting higher yields, this development is poised to stimulate rural economic growth. PressCane has engaged local farmers around Chikwawa, offering them a ready market for over 1,000 hectares of sugarcane. This strategy not only strengthens the company’s supply chain but also uplifts the economic status of farming communities by providing them with new income-generating opportunities.

The production of bio-fertilizer domestically is a milestone for Malawi, as it reduces the nation’s reliance on costly imports and brings the country closer to achieving agricultural self-sufficiency. By utilizing ethanol production by-products, the project aligns with environmentally sustainable practices and reinforces Malawi’s efforts to embrace a circular economy.

Beyond the immediate benefits to farmers and the environment, this project symbolizes Malawi’s growing capacity for industrial innovation and agro-processing. It is a clear indicator that the nation is moving towards a more resilient and self-reliant agricultural economy.

This new development by PressCane is expected to have lasting impacts, improving livelihoods, boosting food security, and strengthening Malawi’s position in sustainable agricultural production.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!