Malawian Shines in Lyon’s Women’s Champions League Victory

France-based Malawian football star Tabitha Chawinga played a pivotal role in Olympique Lyonnais’ 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Tuesday.

Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, capitalizing on a defensive blunder by Bayern’s Linda Sembrant to charge forward and slot the ball home. Her commanding display earned her a feature on the BBC’s match coverage.

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper Mala Grohs kept her side in the game during the first half, producing a string of fine saves to deny Lyon’s relentless attack.

However, Lyon doubled their advantage in the 63rd minute through Haitian sensation Melchie Dumornay, sealing a dominant performance by the visitors.

Lyon registered 19 attempts, 10 of them on target, while Bayern struggled with just 12 shots, managing only one on target.

The victory puts Chawinga one step closer to clinching her first-ever UEFA Women’s Champions League medal, as Lyon now take a commanding 2-0 lead into the return leg at home next Wednesday.

In another quarter-final clash, Real Madrid Women secured a 2-0 win over Arsenal Women, mirroring the upcoming men’s quarter-final between the two clubs in the UEFA Champions League.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!