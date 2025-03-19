SHOCKER! Farmers Selling Unharvested Maize at as low as K20,000 per 50kg Bag

Rural farmers in Malawi are finding themselves in desperate situations, forcing them to sell their unharvested maize at prices as low as K20,000 per 50-kilogramme (kg) bag. Despite expectations of a good harvest, financial struggles are pushing many into early sales, often at the mercy of vendors offering far below market value.

Farmers in Nathenje and Maliri in Lilongwe, as well as parts of Kasungu in the Central Region, have confirmed engaging in this practice. The vendors approach them while the maize is still in the field, estimating the yield and making payments upfront. When harvest time arrives, the vendors return to collect their purchased crop, leaving farmers with little to no control over the final market value.

One farmer in Nathenje explained: “We are in difficult situations financially. There are immediate needs we have to address, such as school fees, medical bills, and daily sustenance. Waiting for the full harvest and selling later at a potentially higher price is simply not an option for many of us.”

Another farmer added: “The vendors come with cash in hand, and that is what we need. Even if we know the price is unfair, we have no choice.”

While authorities, including Principal Secretary for Agriculture responsible for irrigation Geoffrey Mamba, anticipate a good harvest due to favorable rainfall, this optimism does little to address the farmers’ immediate financial difficulties. Mamba noted that food prices are expected to decrease post-harvest, but this does not prevent farmers from selling their crops prematurely out of necessity.

Parliamentary Agriculture Committee Chairperson Sameer Suleman raised concerns about the long-term effects of this trend, warning that it could lead to food shortages later in the year. “Simply stating that God has been generous is not enough. Farmers are selling their crops before they are harvested, which might create a crisis in the near future,” he said. Suleman urged the government to allocate more resources to maize purchases to protect farmers and stabilize food security.

Currently, a 50kg bag of maize is being sold in markets at over K100,000, highlighting the vast difference between what farmers receive and the final consumer price. The National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA), which was allocated K60 billion for maize purchases, has indicated it needs K150 billion to properly stock the country’s Strategic Grain Reserves.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has issued a stern warning against the sale of unharvested crops. Commissioner Charles Kalemba condemned the practice, stating that it undermines national food security efforts and exposes rural communities to exploitation. He pointed out that some village chiefs are reportedly facilitating these sales in exchange for personal benefits, worsening the crisis.

“With global economic challenges and reduced donor aid, finding resources for food security interventions will become increasingly difficult. Communities must be cautious about selling their yields prematurely,” Kalemba said.

Dodma is now calling upon councils, agricultural service committees, and local development groups to educate and support farmers, ensuring they make informed decisions that protect their future food security.

For the farmers, however, the issue remains immediate survival. With no alternative support systems in place, the sale of unharvested maize continues to be their only lifeline.

