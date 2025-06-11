Kabambe’s Message Is Clear: Malawi’s Future Is the Economy, Not Conspiracies And Endless Candles

As Malawi wades through economic hardship, political drama, and emotional loss, one leader is choosing a different path—one of focus, facts, and forward thinking.

Dalitso Kabambe, the newly elected president of the UTM, is not just another politician making noise. He’s a man on a mission. While the political atmosphere is thick with grief, drama, and recycled rhetoric, Kabambe is steadily charting a course that zeroes in on what truly matters: fixing Malawi’s broken economy.

Everywhere he goes—from dusty village paths to the buzz of city talk shows—Kabambe repeats one thing: Economy. Not revenge. Not conspiracy theories. Not sympathy cards. But the economy. And rightly so.

Let’s be honest: the tragic death of Saulos Chilima shook this nation to its core. He was a leader of vision, courage, and action. But he is gone—and no amount of tears, slogans, or wild conspiracy theories will bring him back. The real question is: how do we honour his legacy? Kabambe has an answer—take his ideas and implement them.

While others are stuck in political theatrics, name-calling, and public brawls—what can only be described as the politics of the grave—Kabambe stands apart. He is refusing to exploit Chilima’s death for personal mileage. That maturity alone deserves national recognition. Because what Malawians need now is not a daily mourning party or half-baked theories about aircraft sabotage. Malawians need hope. Malawians need jobs. Malawians need food on their tables. And that starts with economic transformation.

Look around: from Patricia Kaliati’s emotional rants to the endless online war of words from party zealots, you’d think this election is about who cried the loudest for Chilima. It’s not. It’s about the soul of Malawi’s future. And Kabambe understands that better than anyone else in the UTM.

He doesn’t mock others. He doesn’t shout. He doesn’t peddle theories. He speaks plans. Numbers. Solutions. A former Reserve Bank governor, Kabambe brings credibility and technical depth that most political players today simply lack. And he’s not just talking about “development” in vague terms—he is outlining a serious economic agenda that speaks to fiscal discipline, job creation, private sector revival, and attracting investment.

Kabambe’s political focus should challenge every serious Malawian voter. Do we want leaders who weaponise grief and dramatise sorrow? Or do we want leaders who rise from that grief and offer a practical way forward?

Let’s be frank: most Malawians are tired of the conspiracy circus. It’s getting boring. It insults the intelligence of voters. And, worst of all, it stalls the very progress Chilima dreamed of. If we truly respect the late Vice President, the most fitting tribute is to carry his vision forward—not cheapen it with endless gossip.

Kabambe is offering a new politics. One rooted in ideas, not emotions. One focused on development, not drama. And one that believes Malawians deserve better than recycled slogans and pity-based campaigning.

As the election season unfolds, Malawians must ask: who is speaking to the economy? Who is offering solutions? Who is rising above the noise?

Dalitso Kabambe is.

And that’s the kind of leadership this country needs now—more than ever.

