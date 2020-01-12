Kabwila appears in court Monday as police refuse her bail
Fiery and fierce critic of President Peter Mutharika and his administration, Jessie Kabwila, appears in court on Monday after the police denied her bail on Sunday following her arrest on Saturday night.
Khwima Chizi, lawyer for the UTM executive member said the police have given no reasons for denying her police bail.
“She will appear before the court tomorrow (Monday) where we will apply for her bail,” said Chizi.
Chizi said the police have since charged her with inciting violence and threatening the judiciary.
Her arrest follows her remarks during the Human Rights Defenders Coalition protests in which she allegedly said the opposition would not accept the election case ruling against them.
Last kicks of a dying DPP horse……arresting Kabwira will not intimidate anyone.
Why not arrest the president for his tantrums on podiums that he won the election free and fair when the same is being challenged in court? Is that not inciting violence?
Why not arrest the cadets who hacked mr Mayaya in broad day light during a peaceful demonstration?
Dausi level strategies. Total foolishness.
Just leave Kabwira alone, she has done nothing wrong. The president himself started it by saying on the podium that he won election and oppositions should just accept the defeat . These words by president can not only be seen as undermining judiciary but also inciting violence as well in the event that the verdict goes in favour of opposition. If Tippex started it then why arresting innocent people?? I think the Muntharika’s family are cased on each second term , remember with your brother Bingu, was not liked by many in his second term and now the same thing… Read more »