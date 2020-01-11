UTM’s Kabwila arrested for ‘inciting violence and intimidating judges’

Malawi police on Saturday arrested former Salima North West legislator Jessie Kabwila, who ditched main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to join UTM, on allegations of inciting violence and intimidating judges in the ongoing presidential election petition case.

Police confirmed Kabwila was arrested following remarks she is alleged to have made on Thursday during demonstrations against the Police.

Kabwila reportedly warned to deal with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah, and those protecting her.

She also warned to deal with judges should judgment in the presidential elections case favour the ruling party.

The Constitutional Court has until February to determine the case in which Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party’s Saulos Chilima are disputing the President Peter Mutharika re-election in May 2019 polls.

