UTM calls for unconditional release of Kabwila: ‘She has not committed any crime’

UTM Party has come out strongly, spitting fire over the arrest of one of its national executive committee members Jessie Kabwila, calling for her immediate and unconditional release.

Party spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga says Kabwila has not committed any crime.

“…the Malawi Police Service should better focus on real criminals, some of whom are within its ranks,” says Malunga.

Kabwila was arrested over remarks she made during the recent Human Rights Defenders Coalition protest march in Lilongwe.

But Malunga has defended her, saying whatever she said, she was expressing her right to free expression.

“These acts of political intimidation belongs to a past that Malawians resolutely dealt with 25 years ago,” he said.

He said every Malawian must be allowed to hold and express an opinion as guaranteed by the Republican Constitution.

Kabwila was arrested Saturday in Lilongwe after a speech he made during demonstrations led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) seeking police action on reports that women in Msundwe were allegedly sexually abused by police.

In a statement which Nyasa Times has seen, the UTM says Kabwila was not supposed to be arrested because she has not committed any crime.

“Only the police officers who arrested her know the actual reasons for this deplorable action, but one can only speculate that it is simply for exercising her right to free expression in not being complimentary to the conduct of the Malawi Police Service,” reads part of the statement.

The UTM believes this is just adding to the record of the police of “harassing innocent citizens especially those who are against the DPP regime”

The party furthers says these acts were rejected by Malawians twenty five years ago when they voted for multiparty democracy and against one party rule.

“It is against this background that UTM calls for immediate and unconditional release of Ms. Jessie Kabwila. She has committed no crime,” the statement concludes.

In the speech, Kabwila said that the alleged rape victims should not worry as justice will soon be served to them and things will change for the better.

She said “pamalawi pano panunkha mphira wina akapereka chigamulo chachibwana chifukwa ife sitilora. Tinamva tokha mlandu umenewu pa radio (There will be chaos if someone will give a reckless judgement {to the presidential elections case}. We will not accept it. We already heard the case on the radio.”

This comes as different organizations including the National Initiative for Civic Education NICE Trust are preparing people’s minds to accept any outcome of the court.

