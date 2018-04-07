Kabwila says joining DPP is signing death warrant: ‘I remain MCP ’

Salima North-West Member of Parliament (MP) Jessie Kabwila has dismissed any links to governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying, she has no intentions of joining DPP.

Kabwila said on Saturday that she will remain Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members all the way.

“It is with much regret to note that some individuals with ill intentions are spreading false rumours that I have joined the ruling party DPP. To begin with, I would like to make it crystal clear that I am, was and will always be a member of Malawi Congress party, MCP,” said Kabwila.

Kabwila said she has never expressed any intentions of joining any other party other than MCP.

“This is only the act of those that intend to ruin my reputation and destroy my image. The time I supposedly joined DPP was the time I was in the United States of America on parliament duty at the CSW62 which hardly makes any sense.

“Secondly, this is not the first time someone has claimed that I have joined DPP just to see me proudly standing on solid Tambala wakuda grounds and colours,” said Kabwila.

Kabwila said her membership of MCP is recognized by the laws of this land and anyone who disputes this is breaking the law and faces contempt of court.

She pointed out that her anti-DPP stance is deep-rooted and historic, saying the governing party has invested a lot of resources to end her life.

“My memories of academic freedom are still fresh. My treason charges sounds still bare. I cannot picnic on my grave. Why would anyone join a party that has failed this country repeatedly and is on its way out for sure,” said Kabwila.

She added that her constituency is an MCP base and joining DPP is signing death warrant.

“I would never betray the people who voted me to the seat. When I go to parliament I sit on MCP benches and represent my party to the best of my ability. The world saw and knows it. Standing for constitutionalism and the MCP constitution is not joining DPP,” said Kabwila.

MCP dismissed Kabwila as the party’s spokesperson for alleged misconduct. She was replaced by Ezekiel Ching’oma as publicity secretary with new-catch and retired Livingstonia Synod cleric the Reverend Maurice Munthali as his deputy.

MCP also hired Alekeni Menyani as public relations officer and Wickford Sulamoyo as administrative secretary.

