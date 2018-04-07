Malawi Queens lose back-to-back matches at Commonwealth Games: Fall to Uganda

Malawi Queens have a bad run at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast when they lost their second match in Group B to Uganda 52-54 on Saturday.

They lost their opening match against England and 17 hours later, were beaten by UgUgandan netballers, competing at their first Commonwealth Games, in a tough encounter.

The defeated Malawians were left in tears at the final whistle.

Uganda’s She Cranes are African champions while Malawi are the continent’s top ranked team in the world.

