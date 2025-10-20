Kachaje Falls: Government Suspends MERA CEO Amid Widening Purge of Parastatal Bosses

The DPP administration has suspended yet another high-profile parastatal head, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) Chief Executive Officer Henry Kachaje, marking the latest casualty in what is increasingly seen as a sweeping clean-up—or political purge—across key state institutions.

Confirming the development, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Justin Saidi, said Kachaje’s suspension follows “ongoing investigations” into unspecified allegations.

“Mr. Kachaje has been suspended pending the conclusion of investigations,” Saidi said in a brief statement released Sunday night.

While government has not disclosed the nature of the investigations, sources within the energy sector describe the move as part of a broader probe into financial mismanagement, governance lapses, and alleged abuse of office within strategic parastatals.

Widening Net of Suspensions

Kachaje’s suspension follows a string of similar actions in recent weeks that have rocked top state agencies.

Among those already shown the exit—at least temporarily—are:

Daud Suleman, Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA);

George Kasakula, Director General of the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC); and

Humphrey Mdyetseni, Chief Executive Officer of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

The four men, all appointed during the previous administration of President Lazarus Chakwera, had been widely perceived as aligned with or loyal to the former ruling elite. Their collective suspension signals what analysts interpret as a systematic repositioning of control within government institutions under the new administration.

From Reformist to Target: The Fall of Kachaje

Kachaje, a former private sector reform advocate and motivational speaker, was appointed MERA CEO in August 2021. His appointment followed a controversial process after the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) overruled the MERA board’s earlier shortlist, raising eyebrows about political interference in parastatal hiring.

Once hailed as a symbol of youthful technocratic leadership, Kachaje’s tenure was soon marred by tensions with both MERA staff and the political establishment. Insiders cite differences over procurement decisions, fuel pricing policies, and allegations of internal mismanagement.

MERA itself has been under intense public scrutiny in recent months, following irregularities in fuel import contracts, delays in price adjustments, and accusations of inefficiency that contributed to the country’s persistent fuel shortages.

A Political Undertone?

Observers say the timing and scope of these suspensions point to a deeper realignment within the public sector. As the new administration tightens its grip on key economic and communications institutions, questions are being raised about whether these actions are genuine anti-corruption efforts or politically motivated reconfigurations of power.

A senior governance analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the trend as “a house-cleaning exercise dressed in the language of accountability.”

“Every new administration tends to neutralize institutions that could serve as bases of influence for the previous one,” he said. “The real test will be whether these investigations lead to credible prosecutions or simply new appointments aligned with the current political order.”

The Road Ahead

For now, Kachaje joins a growing list of senior technocrats under investigation or on forced leave, as government continues to insist that the suspensions are procedural and necessary for transparency.

The MERA board is expected to announce an acting CEO within the week as the investigations proceed.

Whether Kachaje will be cleared—or whether his suspension marks the end of his public service career—remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: the winds of change sweeping through Malawi’s parastatals are as political as they are administrative.

